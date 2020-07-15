A new Yuma County Area Transit maintenance facility, offices and bus yard will be constructed at the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and 34th Street, with one commissioner voting against it due to concerns with increased traffic and road conditions.
The Yuma Planning and Zoning Commission on Monday approved a conditional use permit that allows construction and operation of the YCAT facilities in the Light Industrial/Airport Overlay District. The property is located at the northwest corner of Arizona Avenue and 34th Street.
Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Jeffrey Conte, requested and received the permit.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director and zoning administrator of community development, told the commissioners that the 18-acre parcel for the proposed facilities was annexed in 2000 and recently rezoned to light industrial, “so this request might sound a little familiar as that was approved several months ago.”
YCAT, a bus service operated by Yuma County Intergovernmental Public Transportation Authority, plans to build a 4,280-square-foot office and a 9,228-square-foot maintenance facility with a wash bay, vehicle training area, and fueling stations and storage. It will also have a bus parking area for off hours.
In the future, YCAT may add vehicle canopies with solar on top, but definite plans for this project have not yet been developed. A house currently on the property will be demolished.
The hours of operation will be from 4 a.m. to midnight, with a total of 57 employees. The new YCAT facilities would be located near the Marine Corps Air Station; the military installation had no objections or concerns in connection to the proposed facilities.
Commissioner Greg Counts asked whether the fuel storage would be below or above ground. Linville replied that fuel tanks would be above ground.
Commissioner Lori Arney expressed concerns with increased traffic on Arizona Avenue, noting that it’s already used by truck and heavy duty vehicles. She asked whether anything was being done to address traffic issues.
Linville pointed out that no one from the Engineering Department was present at the meeting, but she noted that the engineering staff didn’t feel a need to discuss the issues nor asked for additional road improvements.
“That’s an issue that concerns me because of the increased traffic, and that road is not the greatest, and we have a hard time keeping it up, and it’s just going to cause (problems), especially when Arizona Avenue is going to be used for their entrance and exits from the property,” Arney said.
The commission held a public hearing on the permit request, but no members of the public asked to speak. The commission voted 4-1 to approve the permit, with Arney voting against it.
YCAT, which currently has its administrative offices at 2715 E. 14th St., serves the communities of Yuma, San Luis, Somerton, Wellton, Cocopah and Quechan/Fort Yuma Indian reservations and unincorporated areas of Yuma County, including Gadsden, Fortuna/Foothills and Ligurta.
YCAT also provides service into Winterhaven and El Centro, California, as well as Arizona Western College, University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University and to limited Yuma County and eastern Imperial County destinations.
In other action, the commission unanimously approved a request by Edais Engineering, on behalf of Riedel Construction Company, for approval of the final plat for La Estancia Subdivision located at the southeast corner of South Avenue 8½ E and East 40th Street. The 40 acres will be divided into 179 residential lots, ranging in size from about 6,000 square feet to 12,794 square feet.
Bob Blevins, a city principal planner, explained that the La Estancia Subdivision will have site-built single-family homes with access via South Avenue 8½ E. The portion of East 40th Street from South Avenue 8½ E to the east end of La Estancia will be developed along with the subdivision allowing additional access.
The east half of the subject property was annexed in 2019, and the west half in 2001. In recent years, the east half of the property was subject to a general plan amendment and a rezoning with the intention to develop it as one subdivision with 179 lots, Blevins said.
More than 200 notices were sent to neighbors, and no negative comments were received, he added.
One citizen asked to speak during the hearing. Earl Smith said he was happy that something is finally being constructed there, however, he asked who is responsible for a retaining wall in the area that seems to be buckling.
Blevins said that he forwarded an email from Smith to the assistant city engineer, who then sent out an inspector. The inspector found that the wall is on the property of Trail Estates and not part of this subdivision.
Blevins added that he doesn’t know if the wall directly affects the proposed subdivision but he would find out and see if anything can be done about its deterioration.
The commission also unanimously approved a request by Dahl, Robins and Associates, on behalf of Smoketree Desert Land, to rezone an 18.34-acre parcel from agriculture to medium density residential/planned unit development for the property located at the southwest corner of South Avenue 7½ E and East 36th Street.
The applicant plans to develop the property for the second phase of the Desert Sky townhome development. Currently, the site is undeveloped land. With this second phase, the applicant is proposing to construct 103 units.
Linville explained that while the underlying medium density residential zoning allows for 72 units, the requested planned unit development overlay allows for an additional 31 units.
Amenities within the development will include barbecue and picnic tables, a walking path and front yard landscaping throughout.
Commissioner Janice Edgar asked when the amenities would be built. Linville noted that they would be built upfront, along with the new units.