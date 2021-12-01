YCNHA kicks off Giving Tuesday campaign

The Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area kicked off its Annual Giving Tuesday Campaign this week to give supporters a chance to “Be Yuma’s Future by Investing in Its Past,” according to the campaign’s slogan.
The organization’s goal this year is to raise $50,000 to help enhance the visitor experience at the Colorado River State Historic Park, Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park and the Yuma East Wetlands.
“Giving Tuesday is a powerful national day of giving, raising funds and generating awareness after Black Friday and Cyber Monday,” said Lowell Perry Jr., executive director.
Supporters can help the YCNHA enhance the experience at both parks through the creation of new diverse exhibits highlighting local families that used the Colorado River for agriculture and ranching at the Colorado River State Historic Park using the latest in audio and visual technology.
YCNHA is also working on a new tribal exhibit in the works. “Your investment will help reach completion by late January 2022,” Perry noted.
In addition, the Yuma Territorial Prison needs new lighting and restrooms to make it more available for nighttime events, as well as possible evening hours for general admission.
“Of course, we can always use assistance to beautify and maintain the Yuma East Wetlands overlooks and trails,” Perry added.
By donating and supporting the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, supporters will help the organization reach its goal of “preserving, restoring, maintaining and promoting Yuma’s historical riverfront for the generations to come.”
Another way to invest in all of the above is through the purchase of an YCNHA annual pass, good for a calendar year at both state historic parks. These passes are available online at www.yumaheritage.com, at both the Colorado River State Historic Park and Yuma Territorial Prison, as well as the Heritage Center offices, located at 180 W. 1st St., Suite E, in Yuma.
To donate, visit www.yumaheritage.com or mail in a donation to YCNHA, 180 W. 1st St., Suite E, Yuma, AZ 85364.