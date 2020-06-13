YCSO: 13 jail staffers, 2 deputies test positive for COVID-19

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that 13 detention staff members and two deputies have tested positive for COVID-19.
Of those 15 positive cases, four were Detention Officers assigned within the detention center and nine were support staff members with no direct contact with prisoners.
All staff members who have had positive tests quarantined at home and are recovering well. To date, eight of those staff members have received return to work orders from their physician.
To date, there have also been two prisoners who have tested positive for the virus. Both prisoners are still currently in custody and are under quarantine in an isolated unit away from other prisoners.
Both are reported to be recovering well.
“These positive tests didn’t happen all at once,” said Yuma County Sheriff Office spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak. “They’ve happened over the course of the past four months, from March until now.”
Lt. Pavlak explained that Sheriff Leon Wilmot began implementing health and safety guidelines for the sheriff’s office in March to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus throughout all of its facilities, including the jail.
Some of those guidelines, which went into effect April 30, include staff remaining at home if ill, daily sanitation and disinfection of all facilities and equipment, limitation of non-county employees within any facilities, washing/sanitizing hands, as well as practicing social distancing whenever possible.
In addition, specialty equipment such as disinfecting fogging systems have been purchased and are used on a daily basis in every agency building. Hand sanitizer dispensers have all been installed at the entrances of every building.
“The sheriff’s office is doing its best to mitigate the spread of the virus,” Lt. Pavlak said. “The safety of our staff, the persons within our custody, and the public is of the highest priority.”
From March 1 to June 1, there have been 1,021 new bookings into the Yuma County jail, with an average daily prisoner population of 390.
Lt. Pavlak said all new bookings, regardless if they are positive for COVID-19 or not, are placed in an isolated unit for a period of 14 days.
They receive a medical screening that includes a head-to-toe assessment in line with protocols set forth by the Arizona Department of Health Services.
Deputies and detention staff who are in direct contact with the public and prisoners have been provided additional personal protective equipment such as gloves, masks, eye protection, and sanitation items.
Additional masks were also provided specifically for prisoners who were placed in isolation, who were feeling ill, or displaying symptoms of COVID-19.
Any staff members within the secured area of the detention center are required to wear masks at all times.
Also, anyone coming into any of the sheriff office’s facilities to conduct business is required to wear a face mask that covers their mouth and nose.
Lt. Pavlak added that the sheriff’s office will continue to follow the guidelines of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Arizona Department of Health Services (AZDHS), and the Yuma County Health Department.
For updates and current information pertaining to COVID-19 in Yuma County, please visit the Yuma County website at www.yumacountyaz.gov and click the Yuma County COVID-19 / Coronavirus 2019 link.