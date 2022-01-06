While 2021 wasn’t the year Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot had hoped for, the sheriff’s office was able to accomplish some of its major goals for the year.
The Detention Bureau conducted five in-house, full-time academies which resulted in 44 certified detention officers graduating.
“This is the highest number of academy graduates in the last five years,” Wilmot said.
The Patrol Bureau also has 11 new deputies who have either completed or are near completion in the Arizona Western College Law Enforcement Training Academy.
In addition, the Patrol Bureau boasts a 4.8 percent attrition rate, far below the national average, which has saved the sheriff’s office and the community thousands of tax dollars needed to recruit and train new deputies.
That being said, however, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic presented many challenges for both the Detention and Patrol Bureaus in 2021.
From managing hundreds of prisoners, using quarantine units, and staffing shortages, the Detention Bureau was able to keep COVID transmissions to extremely low levels without serious illness among the inmate population.
The Patrol Bureau was also faced with maintaining public safety while also trying to manage exposure.
“While many industries were temporarily shut down or working from home, law enforcement was on overtime and still required to operate regardless of the pandemic,” Wilmot said.
Wilmot added that he expects to accomplish a lot in the coming year, with one of the biggest goals being to partner with Arizona Western College to develop and host a regional Detention Officer Academy.
There are also several internal infrastructure upgrades that need to be made at the Yuma County Adult Detention Center to ensure a safe and secure environment for both staff and inmates.
“The age of the detention facility presents unique challenges and as systems age, maintenance is a significant concern,” Wilmot said.
In addition to hiring and training new deputies, Sheriff Wilmot said plans for the coming year include adding more personnel to the office’s Intelligence Based Policing Unit, and implementing a new Rapid DNA Lab, with equipment to solve crimes in a more expedient manner.
The sheriff’s office will be expanding its multi-agency Yuma County Narcotics Task Force (YCNTF) as well by adding more officers from other local agencies and continuing to educate and inform the community’s youth on the dangers of drugs, especially fentanyl.
Overall, crime was up 5.7 percent in the county last year, specifically in the categories of aggravated assaults, theft, vehicle thefts and assaults.
Robberies were up as well, going from 5 in 2020 to 11 in 2021. There were more cases of arson as well, up to 16 from 10 the previous year.
Domestic violence related cases also increased by 1.2 percent, going from 473 to 479 in 2021.
Not all crime is going up however, with some categories actually decreasing, such as homicides. which fell 60 percent, from 5 to 2 in 2021.
Additionally, drug offenses are also down by 5.6 percent, burglaries by 3.6 percent and frauds by 1.3 percent.
