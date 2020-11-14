A 56-year-old Yuma man was arrested Friday morning for allegedly threatening a United Parcel Service (UPS) driver, who was making a delivery in the area, with a gun.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at approximately 10:45 a.m., with deputies responding to the 400 block of East 11th Street.
Upon their arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who told them that when he got out of his vehicle to try and locate an address, he was confronted by a man, who was later identified as Rene Coronado Sauceda.
Guerra said deputies located Sauceda in the vicinity, adding that he was still in possession of the rifle the victim had described.
Sauceda was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of aggravated assault.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. People can also visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.