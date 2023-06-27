Five people were arrested Friday in connection to a residential burglary.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to a house in the 12400 block of East Via Estrella at approximately 8:51 p.m. after a neighbor called to report suspicious activity.
According to YCSO, the activity was taking place in a home that should be vacant.
Deputies made contact with a suspect at the home in question, who stated they were related to the homeowner.
During this initial contact, multiple subjects were attempting to leave the home undetected, but were successfully detained, YCSO reported.
YCSO’s Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation. A search warrant on the residence was executed with the assistance of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team and Yuma Police Department’s Special Enforcement Team for further subjects possibly still in the home.
During the course of this investigation, five suspects were identified and arrested. Giselle Cardenas, 25, Jonathan Hernandez, 22, Carmen Maldonado, 33, Alfredo Medina, 18, and Jason Rainer, 42, of Yuma were arrested and booked on suspicion of second-degree residential burglary and first-degree criminal trespassing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous, or visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
