Yuma deputies arrested a man Monday evening in connection to a burglary earlier that morning.
According to a press release from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched to the 2400 block of West Chico Lane at 8:58 a.m. Monday in reference to a burglary in progress.
The reporting party told YCSO their home was broken into and their vehicle was stolen.
The suspect was captured on video footage from the doorbell camera. The footage showed a young male holding a firearm exiting the residence and, shortly after, the reporting party’s vehicle is seen leaving the area as well, YCSO said.
With the assistance of the Yuma Police Department, the vehicle was found abandoned in the 300 block of South May Avenue. Deputies then located the suspect walking in the 3800 block of West 3rd Place, YCSO said, noting a further search of the area turned up two firearms and the keys to the stolen vehicle.
The suspect, Roman Arellano, 18 of Yuma, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on burglary, theft of means of transportation, criminal trespassing, theft, minor in possession of a deadly weapon, and two counts of carrying a firearm under the age of 21, YCSO reported.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Or, visit www.YumaCountySheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.