Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested two men on Thursday who are suspected of stealing several vehicles, one of which had been stolen from the Foothills.
The arrests came, according to Lt. Sam Pavlak, after deputies received information that a vehicle matching the description of a Polaris UTV that had been reported stolen in the Foothills was located in the 13000 block of East 41st Drive.
The two suspects taken into custody were identified as 55-year-old Brett Farley and 31-year-old Justin Beachy.
Pavlak said when deputies served a search warrant at the location they found three other additional stolen vehicles, including a white Ford pickup truck that had been reported stolen out of Phoenix and a black Harley Davidson motorcycle stolen from Peoria.
Deputies also recovered a dune buggy, which had already been dismantled, that had been reported stolen from Yuma.
“This was a residence and the operation was happening in the backyard,” Pavlak said.
Members of the Regional Auto Theft Team Law Enforcement Response (RATTLER) responded to assist with the investigation.
Farley was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on one count of theft and one count of owning/operating a chop shop.
Beachy, however, was booked on four counts of theft of means of transportation, four counts of transporting vehicles to a chop shop, and one count of possession of a weapon by a prohibited possessor.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.