The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is calling on the federal government to start paying the cost of prosecuting undocumented immigrants who are caught smuggling marijuana into the country.
YCSO and the Yuma County Attorney’s Office assumed the responsibility due to the lack of federal prosecution in these types of cases, which in turn has cost Yuma County taxpayers more than $2 million from 2015 through 2018 to incarcerate 293 smugglers who were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol and Homeland Security, YCSO said in a statement.
According to Yuma County Detention Center records, the combined prisoner incarceration stay was over 30,000 days, which averaged to 102.5 days per prisoner in local custody while the cases were adjudicated.
“Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot’s commitment to enforcing Arizona State laws did not allow the criminals to go unprosecuted,” the statement read.
In 2014 the United States Attorney’s Office stopped prosecuting backpackers who were caught smuggling marijuana. Instead of letting the smugglers go unprosecuted, they were arrested on state charges for felony drug smuggling, forcing the sheriff’s office to absorb the costs of housing the inmates until their cases were resolved, YCSO notes.
“If Sheriff Wilmot had not intervened, these criminals would have otherwise been released with no charges by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, and would have been free to continue their criminal activity,” the statement read. “Instead, those drug smugglers received on average 2.5 years in prison.”
YCSO says it now faces a similar situation. Within the last week, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested 15 undocumented immigrants that were apprehended by the U.S. Border Patrol smuggling narcotics.
Once again the U.S. Attorneys Office is declining to prosecute these cases, leaving the Yuma County taxpayer to shoulder the cost, which should be paid by the federal government, YCSO reports.
Instead of marijuana, however, drug smugglers are now carrying more dangerous drugs.
“No longer are these smugglers carrying marijuana through the remote desert; they are now bringing methamphetamine by the hundreds of pounds,” the statement read. “These are individuals making a conscious decision to smuggle narcotics into our country, camouflaging themselves to avoid detection.”
In many of these cases, according to YCSO, the smugglers carrying drugs are claiming their participation is the price they must pay to the cartels for passage into the United States.
It is the drug cartels that control the border crossers and exploit them and extort them for thousands of dollars each, YCSO says.
“Sheriff Wilmot is 100% committed to seeing that these criminals are prosecuted,” the statement read. “If the Federal Government does not hold them accountable for their illegal actions and the danger their smuggled drugs present to our nation, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office will.”
YCSO asks the public to take action by contacting their elected representatives by mail or phone in order to demand border security and the enforcement of laws.