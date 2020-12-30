Like many other canine members of law enforcement around the state, Jax, of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, is being sent into early retirement now that marijuana has been legalized through the passage of Prop 207.
His handler, Deputy William Rice, explained that drug sniffing dogs such as Jax have undergone extensive training to sniff out narcotics such as marijuana, heroin cocaine and all the derivatives of methamphetamine.
The problem, he added, is that Jax cannot be counted on now to only sniff out the scents of the other narcotics he is trained to detect, and not marijuana, which is a liability for the sheriff’s office now.
“Because marijuana is a legal substance now, we can no longer use a dog trained to detect it,” Rice said.
Lt. Sam Pavlak further explained that there are cases being challenged in courts in other states that center on whether the dogs detected marijuana or one of the other illicit drugs they have been trained on.
Additionally, if Jax were to hit on marijuana, and there were no other illicit drugs found, it could arguably be construed as an illegal search by the sheriff’s office due to lack of probable cause.
“We can’t talk to the dog. He can’t vocalize about what scent he is hitting on, he has been trained on these specific scents,” Pavlak said. “It could have been marijuana, it could have been something else. We wouldn’t know for sure.”
In order to avoid such legal challenges, which could possibly result in a case being overturned, Pavlak said the sheriff’s office thinks it is in the best interest of the community to allow Jax to call it a career.
A now 8-year-old Belgian Malinois, Jax has been with the sheriff’s office for just over six years, starting back in Sept. 2014.
He was purchased from the U.S. Border Patrol Canine Training Center in El Paso, Texas in August of the same year using drug forfeiture money.
His last official day of active duty will be Dec. 31, 2020. Jax will remain living with deputy Rice and his family, as well as Rice’s previous canine partner Paris, who retired in 2014.
“I could see him working another two to three years had Prop 207 not passed, He is still energetic and loves coming to work,” Rice said. “I think retirement will be difficult for him in the beginning, but I’m sure once he gets used to home life and being a couch potato, he will settle in. I’m also really glad he is still healthy and can enjoy his retirement.”
Rice said he is blessed to have been paired with Jax, and that he is extremely proud of the work his partner has done taking drugs off the area’s street.
Jax was called upon to assist deputies and other law enforcement officers throughout the entire county in narcotic investigations during his six-year career.
In all Jax is credited with sniffing out 1, 614 pounds of marijuana, which had a street value of $21,965 million, more than 570 pounds of marijuana valued at $6.4 million, nearly 135 pounds of cocaine, or roughly about $3 million worth, $116,000 worth of heroin and $110,000 in LSD.
Jax’s powerful nose also led to the seizure of 37,045 M30 fentanyl pills, or roughly 8.16 pounds, which had a street value of $374,500. He is also credited with seizing $562,240 in currency.
Pavlak said it isn’t recommended to re-train a drug sniffing dog to stop reacting to the scent of marijuana because they would still face scrutiny to prove whether they made a false alert.
He added that the sheriff’s office will continue to employ a canine, but it is not known yet when that will happen.
“There will be a replacement,” Pavlak said.
Jax, due to the number of posts made about his seizures on social media and in the press, is also arguably the most well-known law enforcement canine in Yuma County