The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is investigating an attempted abduction in which an 11-year-old girl was able to get free of her would-be kidnapper and run inside her home.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 8:51 p.m. on Saturday in the 10500 block of East 34th Street.
During their investigation into the incident, deputies determined that a gray early 2000s Suburban type SUV had been traveling westbound on 34th Street when it passed the girl, who was outside her residence.
The driver, who was also the sole occupant of the vehicle, then made a U-turn and parked.
He then got out of the vehicle and started to call out to the girl.
When the girl noticed the driver approaching her, she walked toward her home, but he followed her onto the driveway and was telling her to come with him.
When he got close enough to her, the driver grabbed the girl’s shirt collar and tried to take her back to his vehicle.
However, she was able to break away and run inside her house. The driver then fled the area in his vehicle.
The driver is described as a heavy-set Hispanic male, with dark curly hair, a beard, and reeked of alcohol.
Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to contact YCSO at 928- 783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.