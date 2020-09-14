Fentanyl continues to be a problem in Yuma County, and law enforcement officers are asking the community to be aware of opioid-related overdoses here.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, there have been 43 suspected overdose deaths in Yuma County from Jan. 1 to Sept. 2, 2020, with most of those deaths related to opioids.
That number incorporates all of Yuma County, including Yuma, San Luis, Somerton and Wellton, according to YCSO Lt. Samuel Pavlak.
In 2019, there were 47 suspected overdose deaths, while in 2019, there were 33.
Most of the overdoses have stemmed from counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, YCSO notes.
Fentanyl is an opioid drug that is 100 times more powerful than morphine. It is being mixed with other chemicals and pressed into pills that resemble legitmate medications such as hydrocodone, Xanax or other medications prescribed for pain or anxiety, YCSO reports.
“Based on a sampling of tablets seized nationwide in 2019, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) found that approximately 27 percent of counterfeit pills contained potentially lethal doses of fentanyl,” according to a YCSO press release.
It doesn’t take much fentanyl to be deadly. YCSO notes that a lethal dosage is just 2 to 3 milligrams – the equivalent of a few grains of salt.
“These counterfeit pills are most commonly being supplied by Mexican drug cartels and are introduced into our community by illegal importation and smuggling efforts.” YCSO reports.
“There are no controls such as legitimate laboratories or scientists being utilized by drug cartels when manufacturing these counterfeit pills. A person is risking their life any time they consume one of these counterfeit pills.”
Yuma County isn’t alone in this problem. The increase in opioid-related deaths has been observed throughout Arizona, YCSO reports. According to the Arizona Department of Health Services, there were 49,753 suspected opioid overdoses and 6,857 suspected opioid deaths in Arizona from June 15, 2017, to August 28, 2020.
Local law enforcement agencies including YCSO are training and equipping officers with Naloxone (Narcan), a medication that can help prevent an opioid overdose death if the medication is administered in time.
“Most of our deputies are equipped or have access to Narcan. We are continuing to hold training sessions until we have all deputies trained and equipped,” Pavlak said.
If you believe that someone is experiencing an opioid overdose, call 911 immediately. Some signs/symptoms of someone experiencing an overdose may include the following:
• Heavy nodding, deep sleep, hard to wake up or vomiting;
• Slow or shallow breathing (less than 1 breath every 5 seconds), snoring, gurgling or choking sounds;
• Pale blue or gray lips, fingernails or skin;
• Clammy, sweaty skin;
If you or someone you know is struggling with an opioid addiction, contact the free, 24/7 Arizona Department of Health Services confidential hotline at 1-888-688-4222 or via email at AzOarline@gmail.com. Additional information can be found at https://www.azdhs.gov/oarline [azdhs.gov].