The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) has released the name of the person who was killed in the three-car collision that happened Wednesday in the area of Highway 95 and Avenue C.
The man has been identified as 88-year-old Casiano Martinez of Yuma. He sustained critical injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
According to the YCSO the crash happened at approximately 3:25 p.m. and the initial investigation revealed that a white 2003 Toyota Corolla was traveling on Avenue C and attempted to make a left turn onto Highway 95.
The white Toyota, however, failed to yield for a 2007 commercial box truck, which was traveling east on Highway 95.
As a result, the box truck collided with the driver’s side of the Corolla and continued colliding into a second vehicle, a grey 2001 Toyota Camry, which was traveling in the opposite direction on Highway 95.
Martinez was the driver of the white Toyota Corolla and next of kin notification has been made.
The driver of the commercial box truck was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center with non life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the grey Toyota Camry, and its two passengers were also transported to YRMC and later flown to Phoenix area hospitals in critical condition.
The case is currently under investigation and impairment does not appear to have been a factor.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is encouraged to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.