A leaked internal bulletin sent to local law enforcement agencies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office raised concerns on social media this week, but officials said at this time, they “have not been able to validate a legitimate threat to the community.”
According to a YCSO press release, the agency received a report of an individual posting suicidal statements and threats of potential violence on Sunday, April 16 at approximately 5:12 a.m. YCSO immediately began investigating the matter and notified local law enforcement agencies of the potential threats.
The leaked internal bulletin spread online was a situational awareness report, noting posts made by the individual on Thursday, April 6 and Tuesday, April 11. Although the posts do not mention any specific targeted events or specific dates, they did reference “downtown.”
YCSO Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak explained that the situational awareness report was sent so that if any law enforcement agencies have or come across any information, they know that they’ll need to share it with YCSO. Because YCSO must observe the individual’s constitutional rights, the bulletin wasn’t meant to be released to the public.
“What had happened was most likely someone either took a photo of it or shared it maybe with someone that they should not have because it is confidential to law enforcement because there’s sensitive information on there regarding the person’s identity and just personal, sensitive information so it’s not releasable to the public,” Pavlak said. “So when this person shared it to somebody, either on social media or maybe somebody that then shared it on social media, that’s where the information got out and unfortunately, this person’s information was put out for everyone to see. That’s why we called it like a leaked document because there’s sensitive information on there that should not have been exposed to the public for security reasons for the person.”
YCSO noted that it’s currently working with local, state and federal partners as well as mental health resources in its investigation. The identified individual has been contacted and interviewed by deputies and investigators. As of Thursday morning, YCSO had not been able to validate a legitimate threat to the community but noted the public will be immediately notified if a legitimate one is identified.
Since the situation with the individual is a sensitive one concerning mental health, the Yuma Sun asked Pavlak how YCSO generally responds to situations like this one.
“We do have a crisis response team,” she said. “They would be called out on scene to speak to the subject and evaluate them. That’s when we can either connect them to treatment and support. But when they’re there, what they want to do first and foremost is de-escalate any type of situation where the person might be in crisis … Those people are trained to be able to evaluate and be able to direct them to the treatment and support that they might need.”
Because the individual in question has a right to privacy through HIPAA, YCSO can’t confirm if a crisis response team was involved or what specific actions were taken in this situation.
“I can tell you from our angle from working with all the local agencies, everyone involved, federal agencies, looking at all potential resolutions to this and what would be available, we have all determined that there are no valid credible state or federal law violations at this time,” YCSO Lt. Sam Pavlak stated. “It’s still a continuous, ongoing investigation, contact has been made with the individual involved and we are talking directly to local agencies to include Yuma Police Department. Because obviously the community has identified that they’re worried and concerned about the event taking place this weekend, there will be an increased law enforcement presence.”
YPD Chief Thomas Garrity and Sgt. Lori Franklin posted a video on the department’s official Facebook page informing the public that patrols will be increased throughout the downtown area this weekend.
In an interview with the Yuma Sun, Franklin further explained that increased security is already standard for events like the Children’s Festival of the Arts, which is happening on Saturday on Main Street.
“The City of Yuma puts on several events a year and especially in the downtown area,” she said. “And the police department always enhances patrol in those areas because we know that there’s gonna be a large amount of people down there. We already have plans in place for any event that they have. Are we going to step it up a little bit? Sure, a little bit, but we always do have enhanced patrol down there like we do with every event.”
Franklin remarked that in large events like the children’s festival, there are plenty of non-threat-related concerns to watch out for like fights breaking out. But if folks see something concerning, they’re encouraged to speak up.
“If you see something, say something,” Franklin said. “Of course, if it’s an emergency, call 911. But if you see something that you just want us to check in on, you can call the non-emergency number or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. But let us know about it so we can go down there and check it out.”
Both YCSO and YPD affirmed that they take any and all threats seriously. Should anyone have information about YCSO’s case, they can call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous or submit an anonymous tip at www.yumacountysheriff.org. Should folks see anything suspicious or concerning at the Children’s Festival of the Arts, they can call the non-emergency line at 928-783-4421 or 78-CRIME.
