A leaked internal bulletin sent to local law enforcement agencies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office raised concerns on social media this week, but officials said at this time, they “have not been able to validate a legitimate threat to the community.”

According to a YCSO press release, the agency received a report of an individual posting suicidal statements and threats of potential violence on Sunday, April 16 at approximately 5:12 a.m. YCSO immediately began investigating the matter and notified local law enforcement agencies of the potential threats.

