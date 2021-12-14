The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is investigating an attempted armed robbery that happened Monday morning of two U.S. workers along the Colorado River.
According to YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 8:52 a.m. in the area of the Levee Road and County 8th Street.
Pavlak said the two men, who were employed by the International Boundary and Water Commission, were performing work duties on the Colorado River when one of them was confronted by three unknown individuals on the bank of the Mexico side of the river.
“The subjects made contact with the victim and demanded he give them money and his boat while displaying a firearm,” Pavlak said.
The other employee, who had momentarily left to check a water pump, witnessed the incident as he returned to the area.
The suspects fled back to Mexico when they saw the employee’s co-worker returning.
They are described as three males wearing dark-colored hoodies and masks, and they spoke in English.
The victims did not sustain any injuries.
The YCSO would like to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings, even when in remote areas.
Do not hesitate to call 911 if you find yourself in a safety concerning situation and report any endangering incidents.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert