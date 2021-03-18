Detectives from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a burglary and theft of firefighting and emergency equipment from the Tacna Volunteer Fire Department.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra said the break-in was reported at 8:44 p.m. on March 14. The fire station, which is located at 40140 E. Missouri Avenue, is not staffed every day and does not have surveillance cameras.
“The loss is going to be in the thousands of dollars,” Guerra said.
Guerra added that detectives are currently working with the fire chief to put together an inventory of the items that were stolen.
The suspect or suspects made entry into the fire station through a window.
Unfortunately there is no suspect information at this time. The Tacna Volunteer Fire Department is also asking the community’s help.
Upon hearing of the break-in, David L. Murray, owner of the Neverlow Glass Gallery Head Shop in Yuma, issued a challenge to businesses in Yuma County to donate money to the department so it can buy new equipment.
“The firefighters at this station are all volunteers and all the equipment that was stolen was bought with their own money,” Murray wrote. “This is the least we can do for them.”
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.