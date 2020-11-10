The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of two men found inside a home in Roll over the weekend.
Sgt. Edgar Guerra said that on Saturday, Nov. 7, at approximately 8:33 p.m. deputies responded to a report of two deceased men found inside a residence in the 33700 block of E. County 5th Street.
Upon their arrival on scene deputies spoke with the man who found the bodies.
One of the men has been identified as Salvador Zermeno, a 49-year-old resident of Roll and next of kin identification has been made.
The second man has not been identified yet.
According to the sheriff's office, evidence of foul play was discovered at the scene, leading deputies to believe the deaths are the result of a double homicide.
This case remains under investigation at this time and more information will be released when it becomes available.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
