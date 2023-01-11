A man was shot early Tuesday morning on 5th Street.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3300 block of West 5th Street at approximately 2:05 a.m.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A man was shot early Tuesday morning on 5th Street.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 3300 block of West 5th Street at approximately 2:05 a.m.
Deputies found a 21-year-old man with an apparent gunshot wound.
According to YCSO, Rural Metro responded, and the man was taken to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment. He was later flown to a Phoenix-area hospital.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation, which is ongoing.
Anyone with information on this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
On Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at approximately 2:05 AM, the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a victim with a gunshot wound in the 3300 Block of W. 5th Street.
Upon arrival, Deputies located the victim, a 21-year-old male, who had an apparent gunshot wound. Rural Metro responded and he was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment and he was later flown to a Phoenix area hospital.
Sunshine and a few clouds. High near 70F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Partly cloudy skies. Low 49F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Except for a few afternoon clouds, mainly sunny. High 73F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.