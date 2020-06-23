An investigation is underway into a fatality that occurred as a result of a single-vehicle rollover collision on Saturday, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
Spokesperson Lt. Samuel Pavlak said the crash happened at approximately 12:48 p.m., with deputies responding to the 8700 block of South Avenue 6E for a report of a single-vehicle injury collision.
The initial investigation revealed that a red 1997 Chevrolet pickup was traveling northbound on Avenue 6E when for unknown reasons the driver veered left across the road and struck a dirt berm along the edge of an irrigation canal.
The vehicle then rolled over, ejecting the driver, Andrew Matus, 31, of Yuma.
Matus, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
Pavlak said next-of-kin notification has been made and that alcohol may be a factor in the collision.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Or, visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.