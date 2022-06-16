The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible arson case early Sunday morning that destroyed three homes that were under construction.
The fire, which was in the 10200 block of South Orion, was reported at approximately 2 a.m. When firefighters from Rural Metro Fire Department arrived on scene, they found three partially built homes engulfed in flames.
Nearby residences were evacuated while Rural Metro firefighters quickly began extinguishing the fires.
Firefighters were able to save two finished homes; however, they did sustain significant heat damage.
The three homes under construction were a complete loss.
No injuries were reported.
YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlak said there are currently no suspects in the case, but investigators are still following some leads.
“There are security cameras in the area but video footage from them has not been obtained yet,” Pavlak said.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.