murder
Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene of a homicide that happened at approximately 4:40 p.m. Thursday in the 8100 block of South Mojave Lane.

 Photo by JAMES GILBERT/Yuma Sun

Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened late Thursday afternoon in the 8100 block of South Mojave Lane.

YCSO spokesperson Sam Pavlak said the sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. and dispatched deputies to the location.

