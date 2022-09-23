Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a homicide that happened late Thursday afternoon in the 8100 block of South Mojave Lane.
YCSO spokesperson Sam Pavlak said the sheriff’s office received a report of shots fired at approximately 4:40 p.m. and dispatched deputies to the location.
While no suspect or victim information was available Thursday night, Pavlak said the murder happened inside a residence.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau has assumed the investigation into the incident.
Pavlak added that the investigation was very active and detectives would likely remain on scene throughout the night.
As of 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Mojave Lane between 8th Street and Primrose Lane was still closed.
Additional information will be released once it becomes available, YCSO said.
Anyone with information regarding this case is encouraged to contact YCSO at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. The public also can submit anonymous tips on the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.