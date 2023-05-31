A woman who was found dead Monday in the area of Avenue 1E and County 18th Street was the victim of a homicide, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
A woman who was found dead Monday in the area of Avenue 1E and County 18th Street was the victim of a homicide, according to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
YCSO responded to a report of a deceased female at 11:42 a.m. Monday.
Georgina Montoya, 35, of Somerton was pronounced dead on the scene, and next of kin notification has been made.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau assumed the investigation. YCSO asks anyone with information on this case to contact 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Or, visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
YPD seeks information in Saturday shooting
A man was shot Saturday afternoon in the 300 block of South 7th Avenue.
According to the Yuma Police Department, officers responded to the scene at 2:05 p.m. Saturday. A 19-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening injuries as a result of the shooting, and was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
YPD said this is an active investigation, and no suspects had been identified as of Saturday.
YPD asks anyone with information about this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing
A man suffered serious injuries after being stabbed Saturday.
According to YPD, officers responded at 12:49 p.m. Saturday to the 1900 block of West 5th Place for reports of an aggravated assault.
Officers found a 49-year-old man with stab wounds, who was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center for treatment.
YPD said this is an active investigation, and no suspects had been identified as of Saturday.
YPD asks anyone with information about this case to call (928) 373-4700 or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.
Yuma Sector Border Patrol roundup May 21-27
During the week of May 21-27, the Yuma Sector Border Patrol:
• Arrested more than 1,800 migrants from 58 different countries
• Encountered 37 unaccompanied juveniles
• Intercepted two human smuggling cases
• Intercepted one drug smuggling case
• Received one call for assistance from 911
