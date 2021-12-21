Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) are investigating an incident on Sunday in which someone who was taking pictures of migrants near the Morelos Dam was shot at.
According to Public Affairs Specialist Tania Pavlak, the incident happened at approximately 11:07 a.m. at County 8th ½ Street and the Levee Road.
Pavlak said the photographer was on the bank of the Colorado River taking pictures of the migrant activity occurring in that area when a black SUV was observed parking on Mexico’s side of the river.
While the photographer was sitting down taking pictures, two unknown men were seen by witnesses getting out of the SUV and firing two shots toward him.
“This individual was taking pictures for a podcast he was planning on doing,” Pavlak said. “He did not see the two men shoot at him but he heard the shots hit something behind him.”
The shooters got back in their SUV and drove away when Yuma Sector Border Patrol agents responded to the scene.
Pavlak said the photographer was not injured and Mexico authorities were notified of the incident.
“As of now the two men who fired the shots have not been identified or caught,” Pavlak said.
Anyone with any information regarding this case is asked to call 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
