A convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office that he is now residing at a new address.
Brandon Lee Anderson, 29, has relocated to 28812 E. Canal Ave. in Wellton
Anderson is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. He is currently not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
On May 20, 2013, Anderson pled guilty in the Superior Court in Palmer, Alaska, to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.
He was sentenced to 72 months in the Alaska Department of Corrections with 40 months suspended and given credit for 32 months he had already served.
As part of his sentence, he also received five years of probation.
His victim was a 14-year-old female known to him.
Due to his Level 2 classification, Anderson is considered to have an intermediate risk to reoffend.
YCSO has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.
