The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would like to remind the community of guidelines regarding the use of fireworks and the illegal discharge of firearms into the air during the New Year’s celebration.
Enacted in 2000, Shannon’s Law makes it a felony offense to discharge firearms randomly into the air in Arizona’s cities and towns.
In June 1999, 14-year-old Shannon Smith was talking on the telephone in the backyard of her central Phoenix home when a bullet that was fired into the air over a mile away struck her in the head, tragically ending her life.
In a grassroots effort, Shannon’s parents worked with law enforcement officials, prosecutors, politicians and other residents to make a change.
The result was the creation of Arizona Revised Statute 13-3107, “Shannon’s Law,” which makes it a felony for anyone “who with criminal negligence discharges a firearm within or into the limits of any municipality” in Arizona.
This is not only a felony, but also an act that could result in devastating and long-term consequences.
In regards to fireworks, the law currently allows the public to possess or use novelty/minor fireworks; however, many types of fireworks remain illegal in Arizona, specifically those designed to rise into the air and explode.
Fireworks can only be used from June 24 through July 6 and Dec. 24 through Jan. 3. Fireworks are prohibited on all public property, including parks, sidewalks, streets and right-of-ways, except by permit for supervised public displays only.
Arizona Revised Statute 36-1601 provides the definition for permissible consumer fireworks:
· Ground and handheld sparkling devices
· Cylindrical fountains
· Illuminating torches
· Wheels
· Ground spinners
· Flitter sparklers
· Toy smoke devices
· Wire sparklers or dipped sticks
· Multiple tube ground and handheld sparkling devises, cylindrical fountains, cone fountains and illuminating torches
This does not include anything that is designed or intended to rise into the air and explode, or detonate in the air. Examples of non-permissible fireworks:
· Fireworks commonly known as bottle rockets
· Sky rockets
· Missile-type rockets
· Helicopters
· Torpedoes
· Roman candles
· Jumping jacks
It is unlawful to sell, offer or expose for sale, use, explode or possess any of these fireworks.
Be safe and responsible when using fireworks, and be courteous to your neighbors. If you have pets, please keep them inside while using fireworks.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office would also like to encourage all residents to be safe this holiday season and to report any violations of the statutes listed above to your local law enforcement agency.