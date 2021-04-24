The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has provided a notification on a convicted Level 3 sex offender.
David Wayne Vandeveer, 61, is now residing at 12367 E. 35th Place, in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown and grey hair and brown eyes.
Vandeveer, who is not wanted by the YCSO at the time, has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification.
On May 31, 1996, Vandeveer pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court in Seattle, Washington, to one count of rape of a child. He was sentenced to 14 months in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit.
The victim was a 15-year-old female known to him.
Then in October 2011, Vandeveer was convicted of failure to register as a sex offender and sentenced to 18 months, again in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit.
Vandeveer, who is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, is not on community supervision.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch. To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.