The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that Alonso Martinez, 47, a convicted Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, is now residing at a new address.
His new address is 12345 E. Del Norte. Martinez, who is not wanted by YCSO at this time, is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 210 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
On July 29, 2008, Martinez pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to luring a minor for sexual exploitation and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.
The victim was a 13-year-old female known to him.
Martinez has been convicted of a sexual offense that allows for community notification.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert