A convicted Level 2 sex offender is residing at a new address.
The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that 71-year-old Rodrigio Ramirez is now residing at 388 E. Villa Street in San Luis.
Ramirez is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
He is not wanted by the YCSO at this time.
On August 6, 2002, Ramirez pled guilty to one count of sexual battery of a person over 12 in a plea agreement in the Polk County Circuit Court in Polk, Fla.
The victim in the case was mentally handicapped and was a 12-year-old female known to him.
He was sentenced to 54 months in prison and 12 years of supervised probation.
Ramirez is considered to be a sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call YCSO at (928) 783-4427.
