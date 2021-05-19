The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that David Wayne Vanderveer, 61, a convicted Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, is now living within Yuma County.
His new address is 885 S. George Belle Avenue, #1. Vanderveer, who is not wanted by the YCSO, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.
On May 31, 1996, Vanderveer pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court in Seattle to one count of rape of a child. He was sentenced to 14 months in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit. The victim was a 15-year-old female whom he did not know.
Vanderveer was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in October 2011 and was sentenced to 18 months in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch. To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, is asked to call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.
