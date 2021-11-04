The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is advising the public that Rafael Flesher, 55, who has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, is now residing at a new address.
His new address is 2704 S. Avenue B, #3, in Yuma. Flesher is described as being 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighing 250 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
A convicted level 2 sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend, Flesher is not currently wanted by law enforcement.
On May 24, 2016, Flesher pleaded no contest to one count of attempted molestation of a child in a plea agreement in Yuma County Superior Court.
His victim was an 11-year-old female who was known to him.
Flesher, who is currently on probation, was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 1,337 days served prior to sentencing.