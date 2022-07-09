The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is advising the public that William Schutzius is now residing at a new address.
Schutzius, who has been convicted of sex offense that allows for community notification, is now residing at 8691 S. Mohave Lane, #104 in Yuma.
He is 76 years old and described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
A convicted level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend, Schutzius is not wanted by the YCSO at this time.
On Nov. 3, 1993, Schutzius pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to one count of soliciting sexual conduct with a minor and was sentenced to 12 months of supervised probation.
There is no known information about the victim.
Nearly four years later, on April 11, 1997, Schutzius pleaded guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of assault with a sexual motivation.
He was sentenced to 30 months of supervised probation. Victim information is unknown.
YCSO has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender, please call YCSO at (928) 783-4427.