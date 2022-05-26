The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is advising the public that Pastor Nunez Ruiz is now residing at a new address.
Ruiz, who has been convicted of sex offense that allows for community notification, is now residing at 13134 E. 46th St.
He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
A convicted level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend, Ruiz is not wanted by the YCSO at this time.
On June 29, 2010, Ruiz plead no contest in the Monterey County Superior Court in Salinas California to one count of sexual battery.
He was sentenced to four years at North Kern State Prison in Delano, California, followed by three on parole.
His victim was a 24-year-old female acquaintance.
The YCSO has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.
