The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is advising the public that Elijah Dale Seybert, 42, who has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, is now residing at a new address.
His new address is 27267 Mesquite Ave. in Wellton. Seybert is described as being 6 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 275 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
A convicted level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend, Seybert is not wanted by law enforcement.
On June 15, 1998, Seybert pled guilty in the Boulder County Court in Boulder, Colo., to one count of indecent exposure under 15 and was sentenced to 18 months of probation and six months of work release.
He was also given 90 days credit for time served.
Then, on January 14, 2020, Seybert pled guilty in the Mesa County Court in Grand Junction, Colo., to one count of indecent exposure to 15/older and one count of harassment. He was sentenced to four months in jail.
On Sept. 29, 2017, Seybert pled guilty in Boulder County District Court in Colo., to two counts of False Information on Registration and was sentenced to 18 months in jail with credit for 186 days already served.
He also pled guilty to one count of patronizing a prostitute and was sentenced to six months in jail, to be served consecutively to the above sentence.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch. To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.