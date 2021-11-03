The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) is advising the public that Salvador Cuevas Cortez, 70, who has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, is now residing at a new address.
His new address is 3566 W. Glen Ave. in Yuma. Cortez is described as being 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes.
A convicted level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, Cortez is not currently wanted by law enforcement.
On Aug. 26, 2009, Cortez pleaded guilty to one count of attempted sexual assault with a minor and one count of child abuse, in the Denver District Court, in Denver, Colo.
He was sentenced to 10 years in prison and transferred to the Lovelock Correctional Center in Nevada.
His victim was a 6-year-old female juvenile who was known to him.
Cortez is currently on parole and under the supervision of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Yuma Regional Parole Office.
The YCSO would like to remind the public of the registered sex offender and community notification program OffenderWatch. To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, please visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.