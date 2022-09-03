A convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office that he is now residing at a new address.
A convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office that he is now residing at a new address.
Gilbert Araujo, 63, has relocated to 3219 E. 47th Lane.
Araujo is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and hazel eyes.
On April 1, 2005, Araujo entered a plea agreement in the Yuma County Superior Court to two counts of attempted sexual conduct with a minor.
He was sentenced to lifetime intensive probation. His victims were two juvenile females who were known to him.
YCSO is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification Sex Offenders Law.
It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
While not currently wanted by law enforcement, due to his Level 2 classification, Araujo is considered to have an intermediate risk to reoffend.
