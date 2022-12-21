The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that a convicted Level 3 sex offender is now residing at a new address.

Corey Albert Peoples, 44, is now residing at 163 N. Escamilla Court in San Luis. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

