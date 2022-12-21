The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that a convicted Level 3 sex offender is now residing at a new address.
Corey Albert Peoples, 44, is now residing at 163 N. Escamilla Court in San Luis. He is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 245 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Nov. 20, 1996, Peoples pled guilty in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton, Calif., to one count of sexual battery with restraint.
He was sentenced to five years of probation and credit for 73 days spent in jail.
His victims were three juveniles known to him.
Then on July 13, 2006, Peoples pled guilty in San Joaquin County Superior Court in Stockton to one count of failure to register.
For that he was sentenced to three years of probation.
YCSO is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification Sex Offenders Law.
While not currently wanted by law enforcement at this time, due to his Level 3 classification, Peoples is considered to have a high risk of reoffending.