The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that Anthony Jack Villarreal, 47, a convicted Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, is now residing at a new address.
His new address is 12164 S. Scott Ave. in Yuma. Villarreal, who is not wanted by the YCSO at this time, is described as being 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with black/grey hair and brown eyes.
On Nov. 4, 1993, Villarreal pleaded guilty to one count of sexual conduct with a minor as part of a plea agreement in Yuma County Superior Court.
He was sentenced to 24 months of intensive probation. The victim was a 15-year-old female who was known to him.
