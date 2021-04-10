The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has provided a notification on a convicted sex offender.
Paul Granados, 44, is now residing at 3390 W 5th St, Lot #12, in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 230 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is not wanted by YCSO at this time.
On July 31, 2014, Granados pleaded guilty to one count of stalking-threat and follow/contact/surveil, domestic violence, and one count of assault in the third degree--knowingly/recklessly causing injury DV extraordinary risk in the 20th Judicial District Court in Boulder County, Colo.
His victim was an adult female who was known to him.
He was sentenced to 10 years of intensive probation. In March 2017, his probation was revoked and he was sentenced to 3 years in the Colorado Department of Corrections with 211 days credit, plus parole.
Granados is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.