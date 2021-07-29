The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that David Wayne Vanderveer, 61, a convicted level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, is now residing at a new location within Yuma County.
His new address is 12367 E. 35th Place in Yuma. Vanderveer, who is not wanted by the YCSO, is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.
He previously had lived at 885 S. George Belle Avenue, #1.
On May 31, 1996, Vanderveer pleaded guilty in King County Superior Court in Seattle to one count of rape of a child. He was sentenced to 14 months in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit. The victim was a 15-year-old female whom he did not know.
Vanderveer was also convicted of failure to register as a sex offender in October 2011 and was sentenced to 18 months in the Washington Department of Corrections-Shelton Unit.
