The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is advising the public that Ricardo Hernandez, 48, a convicted Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to re-offend, is now residing at a new address.
His new address is 10613 E. 38th St. Hernandez, who is not wanted by YCSO at this time, is described as being 6 feet 1 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with black and gray hair (or bald) with brown eyes.
On June 4, 2009, Hernandez was convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor in Yuma County Superior Court.
The victim was a 16-year-old female who was known to him.
Hernandez was sentenced to 12-1/2 years in prison in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 579 days he had previously served.
He was also sentenced to Lifetime Intensive Probation.