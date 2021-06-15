With dangerously hot temperatures now here, the Yuma County Sheriff's Office would like to remind the community that no matter your age or how long you've lived in the area, you are still susceptible to heat-related illnesses.
In addition to staying hydrated, the sheriff's office encourages the public to never leave children or pets unattended and to regularly check on elderly neighbors.
As such, the sheriff's office would also like to remind the public about it's "Are You OK?" program, which is available to all senior citizens and disabled individuals living anywhere in Yuma County.
The "Are You OK?" program is a free telephone reassurance service provided by the YCSO that ensures daily contact with subscribers that live alone and may not have a family member living locally that can check on them every day.
If someone you know would benefit from daily contact from the sheriff's office, or for more information, please contact the Volunteer coordinator at (928) 819-2212 or visit https://www.yumacountysheriff.org/services-ruok.html.
Also, anyone in need of water or a cool place to cool off or rest is encouraged to visit or download the Yuma County Water and Cooling Site Map at https://www.yumacountyaz.gov/home/showpublisheddocument/46557.
