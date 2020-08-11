A newly promoted lieutenant from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office has resigned after he was suspended for allegedly making inappropriate comments on social media.
Deputy Scott Bjornstad, who was promoted to the rank last week, submitted his resignation Monday morning after posts he allegedly made on his personal Facebook page came to light over the weekend.
According to Lt. Sam Pavlak, the posts were reported to the sheriff’s office by members of the community Sunday, and Bjornstad was immediately suspended pending the outcome of an administrative investigation into the matter.
The comments were in regard to a post on another Facebook site about a controversial Trolls “Poppy” doll, which has a button in a private area under her skirt.
There are numerous videos posted online about the doll, which has a button on its stomach that when pressed, will say 10 phrases and sounds.
However, the videos also show there is a second button, located between the doll’s legs, that prompts the toy to make “giggly” sounds when pushed.
Hasbro, the maker of the doll, has acknowledged the problem in the doll’s design, saying the placement of the button is accidental, and that it was meant to be triggered when the toy was placed in a seated position.
The company has pulled the toys from store shelves after an online petition garnered more than 150,000 signatures, and the company is offering a replacement doll to consumers who bought one.
Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot, in a written statement, thanked the public for bringing the comments to the attention of the sheriff’s office.
“Employees of the sheriff’s office are held to the highest standards and our employees believe in holding each other accountable to our community, and under the Law Enforcement Code of Ethics, comments such as those that were posted are not condoned and will not be tolerated,” Wilmot wrote.
According to the sheriff office’s social media policy, employees are free to express themselves as private citizens, providing what they post does not negatively affect the agency.
“It does not matter whether they are a civilian employee, detention officer or deputy, we all must maintain a higher standard because we represent the sheriff’s office,” Sgt. Edgar Guerra said.
As such, whether off or on duty, employees are not allowed to make posts containing obscene or sexual explicit language.
