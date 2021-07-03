The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of another lost pig.
Spokesperson Tania Pavlak said this one was found at approximately 3 a.m. on Thursday, when the livestock unit received a call about a loose pig in the parking lot of the Walmart in San Luis.
Animal Control officers were able to capture the pig and turn it over to the YCSO Livestock Unit
The pig is described as a black, possible potbelly pig, and appears to be in good health.
Pavlak said the pig is currently under the care of the livestock unit.
If the pig remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture within seven days after this article appears.
Anyone with information regarding this pig is asked to contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928)783-4427.
People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854. Find him on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/YSJamesGilbert or on Twitter @YSJamesGilbert.