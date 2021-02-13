The Yuma County Sheriff’s office is attempting to locate the owner of a stray potbelly pig that was found Monday in the 6100 block of East 43rd Lane.
YCSO spokesperson Lt. Sam Pavlak said that at approximately 9:15 a.m. the Yuma Police Department Animal Control Unit responded to the location for a report of a pig on the loose.
The pig was caught and taken to the Humane Society of Yuma and pictures of it have since been posted on social media, but no one has come forward to claim it.
As a result, on Thursday, Feb. 11, at approximately 9 a.m., the YCSO Livestock Unit was notified about the stray pig, which is described as being gray and white in color and weighing approximately 100 pounds.
The potbelly pig is now being cared for by the YSCO Livestock Unit, however, if it remains unclaimed it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture after seven days.
Anyone with any information regarding this pig is asked to contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
