The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to locate the owners of a stray steer that may have fallen out of a trailer Saturday.
Sheriff’s office spokesperson Tania Pavlak said that at about 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a stray steer near the eastbound ramp to Interstate 8 at Araby Road.
She said the steer, described as a black and white Corriente, appears to have fallen out of a trailer in the roundabout at Araby Road and Interstate 8.
The steer did not sustain any major injuries from the fall and is currently under the care of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office Livestock Unit.
Pavlak said if the steer remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture within seven days, beginning on Tuesday.
Anyone with information regarding this steer is encouraged to please contact Eric Driedger at the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427. You can also visit the website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.