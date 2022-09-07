YCSO looking for stray horse's owner

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse that was found Sunday in a roadway.
According to YCSO, a loose horse was reported near East County 17 ¼ Street and South Avenue A. YCSO’s Livestock Unit was able to secure the horse with the assistance of a resident in the area.
The horse has remained unclaimed and is currently in foster care. It’s described as a brown or sorrel-colored quarter horse.
If it remains unclaimed, it will be turned over to the Arizona Department of Agriculture.
If you have any information about this horse, contact Eric Driedger at YCSO at 928-783-4427.