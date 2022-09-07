YCSO looking for stray horse's owner

YCSO is looking for the owner of a stray horse, which was found near East County 17 ¼ Street and South Avenue A on Sunday. It’s described as a brown or sorrel-colored quarter horse.

 Courtesy of YCSO

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the owner of a horse that was found Sunday in a roadway.

According to YCSO, a loose horse was reported near East County 17 ¼ Street and South Avenue A. YCSO’s Livestock Unit was able to secure the horse with the assistance of a resident in the area.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you