The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect or suspects who they said caused several thousand dollars worth of damage on a golf course.
According to information provided by YCSO spokesperson Tania Pavlek, at approximately 5:14 a.m. on Monday deputies responded to the Las Barrancas Golf Course for a report of criminal damage.
The investigation revealed that the suspects trespassed onto the property sometime during the night and drove on the course, causing damage to the 5th hole practice green.
The suspects caused over $50,000 in property damage.
Per Arizona Revised Statutes 13-1602.B.1, it is a class 4 felony if the person recklessly damages property of another in an amount of ten thousand dollars or more.
This case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous.
People can also visit the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip.
