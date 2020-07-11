Deputies from the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 64-year-old man Thursday evening for allegedly brandishing a gun and causing a disturbance outside a yogurt shop in the Foothills on Thursday evening.
Lt. Sam Pavlak said the incident was the outcome of the man not wanting to wear a face mask and gloves, which the store was requiring of all its customers amid the coronavirus pandemic.
According to Pavlak, at approximately 6:17 p.m., deputies responded to the Tiki Hut Frozen Yogurt, which is located at 11274 S. Fortuna Road.
It was reported that the man, now known to be Steven Covington, entered the store while not wearing a face mask. An employee explained to him that gloves and a face mask were required in order to be served, and that the business would provide them to him if needed.
Covington reportedly became upset and began dispensing frozen yogurt into his bare hands, YCSO said, before eventually being escorted out of the store by the employee.
Once outside, Covington went back to his vehicle, allegedly retrieved a handgun, and began following the employee back to the store’s entrance.
The employee, however, was able to lock the door before Covington could get inside, at which time YCSO said he began pointing the gun at the employee. He then reportedly tried to gain entry into the business next door, while still holding the handgun.
Covington fled the area prior to deputies arriving, but was located a short time later, still in possession of the handgun.
Deputies were able to disarm Covington and arrest him without further incident.
He was booked into the Yuma County Detention Center on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, misconduct involving weapons and disorderly conduct.
Covington made his initial appearance in Yuma Justice Court Friday afternoon before Yuma Justice of the Peace Greg Stewart, who ordered he be held on $25,000 bond.
Stewart also explained to him that the Yuma County Attorney’s Office had two days to determine whether to file a criminal complaint against him, charging him with any of the offenses.
If no criminal complaint is filed, he will be released, she continued. However, if a complaint is filed, he will be provided with a copy of it when he returns to court at 1 p.m. on Tuesday for his arraignment.
Anyone with information regarding this case, is asked to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. Anonymous tip can also be left on the YCSO website at www.yumacountysheriff.org.