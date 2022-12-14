A 36-year-old Mesa man has been arrested for allegedly killing his son and dumping his body along Interstate 8 in Yuma County.
According to spokesperson Tania Pavlak of the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened at approximately 7:15 a.m. on Monday when deputies responded to a report of a man lying along the shoulder of the roadway in the area of mile marker 65 on Interstate 8.
Troopers from the Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS), however, were the first to arrive on scene and had already located the man, who had apparent gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead.
“They were driving through the county when the incident happened,” Pavlak said.
While deputies were on scene, they received a report of a vehicle collision on Interstate 8 near mile marker 54. One of the vehicles involved in that collision was later found out to have been involved in the homicide.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau responded and assumed the investigation.
The driver of the car suspected of being involved in the killing fled the scene on foot and was believed to still be in the vicinity, prompting a search of the area.
The driver, identified as Jose Gallardo, was found later the same day in the desert a short distance away with aerial assistance from Western Sky Helicopters.
“It took a while to find him,” Pavlak said. “He was spotted by the helicopter about 11 hours later.”
Gallardo, who is also the father of the slain man, was arrested and booked into the Yuma County jail on suspicion of first-degree murder.
The victim has been identified as 19-year-old Mario Nez of Tempe.
Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-Crime to remain anonymous.