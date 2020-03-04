The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office says that 77-year-old Luis Villa Vega who was reported missing on Monday has been found safe and in good health.
Vega was located at approximately 7:47 p.m. in the 13000 block of East 46th Street, YCSO said.
On Monday, the sheriff’s office received a report at about 1:35 p.m. of a missing person from the 12000 block of South Sandra Avenue in Yuma. Deputies spoke to the reporting party, who stated that the missing person, identified as Vega, was last seen at 1:25 p.m. that afternoon leaving a home care facility.
Vega suffers from behavioral issues, according to YCSO.
